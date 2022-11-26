Sheriff’s department investigating stabbing

(WBNG 12 News)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the stabbing took place on Tulip Lane in Lakewood.

Officials with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a small knife in the arm and both legs.

A suspect has been identified but has not been arrested at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INTERSTATE 79 SOUTHBOUND MILE MARKER 11
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
A woman's body and an ambulance were both pulled from the Kanawha River on Thanksgiving Day.
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Man in police-involved shooting has died

Latest News

Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs
Holiday shopping: How to avoid a financial crunch
Holiday shopping: How to avoid a financial crunch
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs
Holiday shopping: How to avoid a financial crunch
Holiday shopping: How to avoid a financial crunch