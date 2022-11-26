Sheriff’s department investigating stabbing

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the stabbing took place on Tulip Lane in Lakewood.

Officials with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a small knife in the arm and both legs.

A suspect has been identified but has not been arrested at this time.

