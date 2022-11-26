WVU ends season with a win

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. -- — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.

West Virginia (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) snapped a seven-game losing skid in the series. Oklahoma State’s home win streak ended at 14 games.

Oklahoma State freshman Ollie Gordon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown. Garret Rangel started at quarterback for the Cowboys in place of Spencer Sanders, who has dealt with injuries throughout the season. Rangel passed for 178 yards.

Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5) took over trailing 24-19 with 1:29 remaining, but Rangel threw four straight incomplete passes.

Oklahoma State led 10-7 at halftime as the teams produced just 301 combined yards.

West Virginia opened the second half with a scoring drive that ended with Anderson’s 54-yard touchdown run. Anderson followed that with a 57-yard scoring run minutes later that put the Mountaineers up 21-10.

Gordon scored on a 23-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed, leaving West Virginia ahead 21-19. Casey Legg’s 34-yard field goal pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to 24-19 with about six minutes to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers found something with their ground game in the third quarter They gained 110 total yards in the first half, but 181 in the third quarter, including 152 rushing.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had numerous opportunities, but Rangel had trouble connecting with his receivers. He completed just 18 of 42 passes, with many passes being just a little off target.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Season over.

Oklahoma State: Bowl game to be determined.

