Charleston businesses’ work together on Small Business Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For local businesses, Small Business Saturday isn’t only a way for people to support their community.

Owner of Oddbird Gifts Naomi Bays said it’s also a day to show off what’s special about the city.

“Small businesses are really where it’s at,” she said. “It’s what makes your community weird and quirky and keeps people coming back and just helps you have a very very unique experience.”

President of the Downtown Charleston Association and Owner of Blacksheep Burrito and Brews Kevin Madison said some restaurants and shops did something extra to mark the day.

At his restaurant, if you brought a receipt from another downtown restaurant you got a discount.

“We were kind of wanting to just create that momentum, create that buzz to come out and shop small,” he said.

Both Madison and Bays said it’s important for all of them to support one another and they’re excited by the number of people that came downtown.

“If we all work against each other there’s no end goal in sight,” he said. “So if we all bond together and rally around each other, and support everybody we’re all going to end up better in the end.”

Both hope this kind of support will continue into the next year.

