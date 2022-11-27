Charleston businesses’ work together on Small Business Saturday

Charleston businesses’ work together on Small Business Saturday
Charleston businesses’ work together on Small Business Saturday(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For local businesses, Small Business Saturday isn’t only a way for people to support their community.

Owner of Oddbird Gifts Naomi Bays said it’s also a day to show off what’s special about the city.

“Small businesses are really where it’s at,” she said. “It’s what makes your community weird and quirky and keeps people coming back and just helps you have a very very unique experience.”

President of the Downtown Charleston Association and Owner of Blacksheep Burrito and Brews Kevin Madison said some restaurants and shops did something extra to mark the day.

At his restaurant, if you brought a receipt from another downtown restaurant you got a discount.

“We were kind of wanting to just create that momentum, create that buzz to come out and shop small,” he said.

Both Madison and Bays said it’s important for all of them to support one another and they’re excited by the number of people that came downtown.

“If we all work against each other there’s no end goal in sight,” he said. “So if we all bond together and rally around each other, and support everybody we’re all going to end up better in the end.”

Both hope this kind of support will continue into the next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INTERSTATE 79 SOUTHBOUND MILE MARKER 11
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
The Division of Natural Resources and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
DNR: Man shot riding in side-by-side with loaded gun
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
Firefighters respond to the 2600 block of South 11th Street in Ironton, Ohio.
Emergency crews respond to fire in Ironton
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs

Latest News

HHS advances
Herd beats Ga State
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 26
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 26
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified