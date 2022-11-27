First Warning Forecast | Quiet start to week before another system arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong low pressure system that passed nearby led to rather interesting weather on Sunday as the rain fell and wind roared. Peak wind gusts reached 54 mph at Huntington Tri-State Airport and 41 mph at Yeager Airport in Charleston as scattered showers moved through around midday. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were even issued across parts of northern West Virginia, with wind damage being reported in that part of the state. Now that the low pressure has passed, quieter conditions are in store for the near-term. Active weather returns Tuesday night into Wednesday as another strong system brings rain, wind, and even a chance for thunderstorms. This ushers in chilly but sunny weather for the first couple days in December on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances look to return for the first weekend in December, though precipitation timing is uncertain as of now.

Sunday evening sees a lingering breeze and patchy drizzle under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees by midnight.

Expect a continued mostly cloudy sky with patchy drizzle Sunday night. The breeze lingers but slowly relaxes as the night goes on. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. The breeze stays light. Temperatures barely rise throughout the day, with highs in the upper 40s for the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday, expect passing showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are likely on Wednesday as a cold front crosses. This front will pass during the morning hours, meaning temperatures start the day near 60 degrees then fall to the 40s during the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday are sunny but cooler. Thursday’s high temperatures stay near 40 degrees. On Friday, expect high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday turn mostly cloudy again with a chance for showers both days. High temperatures reach the 60s on Saturday but stay in the 50s on Sunday.

