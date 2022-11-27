Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are in the hospital after losing control of their vehicle at the 77S/64W split just before 10:00 am Sunday.

Charleston Police said the the driver lost control and struck the cement barrier wall, leaving the interstate and landing below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.

All four passengers are now at CAMC General Hospital with one person facing life threatening injuries.

Police arrived to find two of the family’s dogs deceased at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

