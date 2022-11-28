Black Friday turns into big jackpot win in Ky

Ky. (WSAZ) - After only five drawings since the Kentucky Lottery launched its new draw game, there’s been a jackpot winner.

Gregory Hatton of Louisville is the first Kentucky 5 jackpot winner,

His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot.

Hatton purchased his Kentucky 5 ticket on Friday at Kaders Market on Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.

“I wasn’t aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it. I didn’t know how to play so he gave me a Quick Pick,” Hatton said.

“I went back to see how much I had won when he (store clerk) said, ‘Look, you won sixty thousand dollars.’ I normally get excited but this time I was just calm,” Hatton told lottery officials.

After taxes, Hatton received $42,600 and said he plans to pay off bills and get his car fixed. Kaders Market will receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning Kentucky 5 ticket.

Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. The jackpot starts at $40,000 and if not won, rolls until there is a winner. The jackpot will then reset to $40,000. Players will select five numbers between 1 to 39. To win the game’s jackpot, players must match all five of their numbers to the five numbers drawn by the lottery. In addition to the jackpot, the game has two other ways to win. Players can match three numbers to win $5 or match four numbers to win $250.

Also on Friday night, someone in Louisville matched the first four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the Cash Ball 225 $225,000 top prize.

