Christmas treats for your dogs

Christmas Dog Treats Ingredients:

2 cups of whole wheat flour

2 Tbsp. raw honey

1 egg (separated)

3/4 cup natural unsweetened applesauce

1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tsp. Cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine honey, applesauce, egg yolk, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix in flour. Roll out the dough and cut cookies. Brush cookie tops with egg white. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned.

Icing Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. corn starch

2 Tsp. of water

1 Tsp. of honey

Natural food coloring (if you want color in the icing)

