Christmas treats for your dogs
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Christmas Dog Treats Ingredients:
- 2 cups of whole wheat flour
- 2 Tbsp. raw honey
- 1 egg (separated)
- 3/4 cup natural unsweetened applesauce
- 1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 Tsp. Cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine honey, applesauce, egg yolk, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix in flour. Roll out the dough and cut cookies. Brush cookie tops with egg white. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned.
Icing Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. corn starch
- 2 Tsp. of water
- 1 Tsp. of honey
- Natural food coloring (if you want color in the icing)
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.