Christmas treats for your dogs

Christmas treats for your dogs
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Christmas Dog Treats Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of whole wheat flour
  • 2 Tbsp. raw honey
  • 1 egg (separated)
  • 3/4 cup natural unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 Tsp. Cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine honey, applesauce, egg yolk, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix in flour. Roll out the dough and cut cookies. Brush cookie tops with egg white. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned.

Icing Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. corn starch
  • 2 Tsp. of water
  • 1 Tsp. of honey
  • Natural food coloring (if you want color in the icing)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured; two dogs die after car loses control and drives off interstate
Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs

Latest News

Pumpkin cheesecake recipe
Pumpkin cheesecake recipe
Christmas breakfast casserole
Christmas breakfast casserole
Quick recipes for the holidays
Quick recipes for the holidays
Start a Christmas tradition with DIY decorations
Start a Christmas tradition with DIY decorations