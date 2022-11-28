Cougars reach #1 spot in college hoops

Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois. Here are the week 4 rankings.

1 Houston (45) 6-0

2 Texas (8) 5-0

3 Virginia (2) 5-0

4 Arizona 6-0

5 Purdue (8) 6-0

6 Baylor 5-1

7 Creighton 6-1

8 UConn 8-0

9 Kansas 6-1

10 Indiana 6-0

11 Alabama 6-1

Arkansas 5-1

13 Tennessee 5-1

14 Gonzaga 5-2

15 Auburn 7-0

16 Illinois 5-1

17 Duke 6-2

18 North Carolina 5-2

19 Kentucky 4-2

20 Michigan State 5-2

21 UCLA 5-2

22 Maryland 6-0

23 Iowa State 5-1

24 San Diego State 4-2

25 Ohio State 5-1

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Wisconsin 6, Arizona State 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, St. John’s 1, Kansas State 1, Virginia Tech 1, New Mexico 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas Tech 21, Iowa 25

