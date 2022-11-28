Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston

Crumble Cookies anticipates opening a gourmet cookie store in Charleston, W.Va.
Crumble Cookies anticipates opening a gourmet cookie store in Charleston, W.Va.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds.

Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023.

The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list.

However, that list is subject to change, according to Crumbl.

Each week, Crumbl Cookies menu rotates to give guests four to five different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy.

Further information has not been released.

