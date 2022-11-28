Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after detectives’ report finding her child inside a hotel room with drugs within reach and in plain sight.

According to court documents, officers responded to a hotel on Kinetic Drive on Nov. 23, 2022, following a disturbance call.

When law enforcement arrived, they said hotel staff said Kassandra Mitchell had an outstanding balance.

Detectives say they found Mitchell’s son along with approximately 6 grams of a white substance, 10 alprazolam pills, and several sets of digital scales inside the hotel room.

According to the criminal complaints, most of the suspected drugs were found in plain sight and could have been easily reached.

When arrested, Mitchell had $1,600 in her possession, officers reported.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.