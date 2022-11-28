Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after detectives’ report finding her child inside a hotel room with drugs within reach and in plain sight.

According to court documents, officers responded to a hotel on Kinetic Drive on Nov. 23, 2022, following a disturbance call.

When law enforcement arrived, they said hotel staff said Kassandra Mitchell had an outstanding balance.

Detectives say they found Mitchell’s son along with approximately 6 grams of a white substance, 10 alprazolam pills, and several sets of digital scales inside the hotel room.

According to the criminal complaints, most of the suspected drugs were found in plain sight and could have been easily reached.

When arrested, Mitchell had $1,600 in her possession, officers reported.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured; two dogs die after car loses control and drives off interstate
Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs

Latest News

Pumpkin cheesecake recipe
Pumpkin cheesecake recipe
Christmas breakfast casserole
Christmas breakfast casserole
Christmas treats for your dogs
Christmas treats for your dogs
Quick recipes for the holidays
Quick recipes for the holidays
Start a Christmas tradition with DIY decorations
Start a Christmas tradition with DIY decorations