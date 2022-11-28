The Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit dance studio located in the heart of downtown Huntington.

The studio provides dance and movement opportunities for all dancers 18-months and up.

Their annual holiday performance, The Huntington Nutcracker, will take place December 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and the 4th at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.