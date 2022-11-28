Meth, heroin found hidden in man’s pants during traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit is now behind bars following a traffic stop by the Ceredo Police Department.

Officials say officers found methamphetamine and heroin hidden inside Gary ‘Rob’ Muncy’s pants.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Kenova Police Department were called to assist Ceredo officers after Muncy refused to get out of the vehicle.

Sheriff Thompson says Muncy had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit filed a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and pseudoephedrine altered after an investigation in the Docks Creek area of Wayne County.

More charges are pending, the sheriff says.

