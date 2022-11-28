Pigeon Forge Winterfest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Pigeon Forge’s new Wonders of Light Walking Trail opened November 10, and visitors can experience 20 new light displays in a mile-long stretch along the city’s Greenway.

A 52-foot-long caterpillar, ice fountains, woodland creatures, and more are just a few of the displays.

It’s free to view and explore Winterfest Lights, and the fun continues through February 19.

Visitor information is available at www.MyPigeonForge.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.