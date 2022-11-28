Preparing for the holidays with Living Well Aesthetics

Living Well Aesthetics 11/25/2022
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living Well Aesthetics can help you get party ready this holiday season.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman with Living Well Aesthetics stopped by First Look at Four with tips for getting ready before the festivities.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured; two dogs die after car loses control and drives off interstate
Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs

Latest News

Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Bookmark Monday | United Through Reading program
Bookmark Monday | United Through Reading program
Gregory Hatton of Louisville is the first Kentucky 5 jackpot winner.
Black Friday turns into big jackpot win in Ky