Pumpkin cheesecake recipe

Crust:

2 cups of graham cracker crumbs

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

8 tablespoons of melted unsalted butter

Cheesecake layer:

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese

2 cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup of whipped topping

Pumpkin layer:

1 cup of half and half

1 3.4-ounce box of vanilla pudding

1 15-ounce can of pumpkin purée

1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup of whipped topping

Directions:

Crush your graham crackers and melt your butter. In a bowl, combine the crust ingredients and mix until the graham crackers are covered.

Spray a 9x13 inch pan with cooking spray, then press the graham cracker crumbs into the bottom of the pan. Pack the crust down firmly and set aside.

To make the cheesecake layer, combine the cream cheese with powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl. Use your electric mixer to combine the ingredients into a creamy mixture. Fold in the whipped topping.

Spread the mixture on the crust. Smooth out using a spatula and chill in the fridge while you make the rest of the recipe.

In a separate bowl, combine vanilla pudding with half and half until the mixture has thickened. Add the pumpkin purée and spice and mix until well combined. Then fold in the whipped topping and spread the mixture on top of the cheesecake layer.

Spread the remaining whipped topping over the pumpkin layer (you may want to buy an extra whipped topping) and chill for at least 3 hours.

