Robbery reported at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of stealing money from an ATM machine at the Beckley Travel Plaza.

On Sunday, Nov. 27 around 9:15 p.m. an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza, reported the robbery.

The employee told state police a man wearing a dark colored ski mask, dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached her while she was standing outside of the travel plaza and demanded the money from the ATM machine.

After getting a large amount of money, the employee told investigators he left, walking towards Harper Road or Route 3.

The man is not accused of displaying a weapon.

This incident is being investigated by Cpl. B.D. Gillespie of the West Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Office at 304-256-6786.

