Robbery reported at Beckley Travel Plaza

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of stealing money from an ATM machine at the Beckley Travel Plaza.

On Sunday, Nov. 27 around 9:15 p.m. an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza, reported the robbery.

The employee told state police a man wearing a dark colored ski mask, dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweatpants and carrying a duffle bag approached her while she was standing outside of the travel plaza and demanded the money from the ATM machine.

After getting a large amount of money, the employee told investigators he left, walking towards Harper Road or Route 3.

The man is not accused of displaying a weapon.

This incident is being investigated by Cpl. B.D. Gillespie of the West Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Office at 304-256-6786.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Four injured; two dogs die after car loses control and drives off interstate
Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate
Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Turn around Tuesday
First Warning Forecast
Officials break ground on expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Facility
Officials break ground on expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Facility
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Tom McCallister
Trial underway for former city councilman charged in shooting