Trial underway for former city councilman charged in shooting

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A trial is underway for a former Huntington City Council member charged with malicious assault after a shooting that left a man paralyzed.

Opening statements were given Monday, and at least one witness was called in the trial of Tom McCallister.

The shooting happened April 2019 in West Huntington. The victim was found on the ground along Third Street West with a cellphone in his hand. Although he told investigators he was being held against his will by McCallister and McCallister’s brother Johnny, a former Cabell County magistrate, the brothers told investigators it was a case of self-defense.

Johnny McCallister faces wanton endangerment charges. Both brothers pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.

Ex-council member, ex-magistrate indicted in W.Va. shooting

