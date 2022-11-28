Tuesday turn around weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The after-holiday weekend weather featured a 3G (glum, gloomy and grim) look as overcast skies hovered over head preventing temperatures from rising out of the 40s. Meanwhile a light south breeze was registered all day long and was signaling a warming trend for our region on Tuesday once the clouds yield to sunshine. Of course springy air in late fall is often a recipe for rain and sure enough showers and even thundersqualls are in the forecast last Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Under an overcast sky temperatures will fall only to the upper 30s overnight. Then on Tuesday the morning gloom will give way to a brighter afternoon with sunshine. So, highs will jump back into the 60s. So the Tuesday turn-around will feature brighter and warmer conditions.

Tuesday night late in Wednesday morning a strong cold front will pass armed with gusty rains and thunder. Coming late at night the risk of severe weather is muted though a few power hits are possible where more potent squalls hit.

Wednesday will see an about face in temperature as the day dawns near 60 degrees then readings fall all day long aided by a strong westerly wind. By evening the temperature will be in the low 40s and falling soon into the 30s.

Thursday starts frosty cold then under cobalt blue skies the air will remain chilled in the afternoon.

Friday through Sunday will feature a changeable pattern with rounds of showers Friday night-Saturday and again Sunday night-Monday if the timing of rain holds as expected. Timing is never set in stone so let’s see how it pans out for Christmas parades in Huntington, Pikeville (7PM Friday) and South Charleston-St. Albans (Saturday noon and 3pm respectively).

