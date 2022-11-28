Two minors arrested for murder

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1:00 a.m. The caller stated that his friend had just been stabbed.

The sheriff says when deputies, detectives and emergency crews arrived at 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, they found Jayson Stephen McGraw, 18, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, lying on the ground.

McGraw was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from a stab wound.

The sheriff says two minors that ran from the stabbing scene were located and arrested for murder, a felony of the first degree.

McGraw’s body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Thoroughman reported Monday that more charges in the case could be filed at a later date.

