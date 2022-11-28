Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WOIO/Gray News) – A missing woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police officials said 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head, WOIO reported.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office launched an investigation Saturday into the woman’s death. Officials have not said when or how Taylor got to Pittsburgh at this time.

According to WOIO, Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 8.

Police officials had previously said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Officials said the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured; two dogs die after car loses control and drives off interstate
Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden pays tribute to the National Guard and families on Monday after meeting...
First lady salutes military families at White House holiday decorations unveiling
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting
Pumpkin cheesecake recipe
Pumpkin cheesecake recipe
Christmas breakfast casserole
Christmas breakfast casserole
Christmas treats for your dogs
Christmas treats for your dogs