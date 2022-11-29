Alleged public kidnapping case sent to grand jury

Danny White Jr.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a man accused of kidnapping a woman in the middle of a busy intersection near a Barboursville shopping area will be sent to a grand jury.

A magistrate found probable cause to send the case against Danny White Jr. to a grand jury, according to Cabell County Magistrate Court staff.

White, 25, of Glenwood, West Virginia, is accused in connection with the incident. It happened Monday, Nov. 21 near the entrance to Merritt Creek Farm shopping plaza, which is near the junction of Interstate 64.

A video -- shot by a woman in traffic -- shows a young woman being dragged out of car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The young woman’s family told West Virginia State Police troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White Jr., caught up with them and took the victim.

White also faces a domestic battery charge. For previous coverage:

Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested

