Catlettsburg elementary students help decorate town Christmas tree

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s that time of year. Children across the globe are getting ready for Santa to drop by.

Students from Catlettsburg Elementary helped usher in the holiday spirit Monday, getting the town ready for the big man in red’s arrival.

Students helped deck the halls and decorate the town Christmas tree on Center Street.

“We put a lot of effort into doing this, and we hope that, like you said, that it puts a smile on a child’s face, and that they’re proud of where they’re from,” said Boyd County Family Resource Center East Coordinator Jenny Caperton. “They can remember this and tell their kids about it one day.”

