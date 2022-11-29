Council passes measure to boost police pay

Council passes measure to boost police pay
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A resolution passed Monday night by Huntington City Council hopes to bolster the recruiting and retention of the Huntington Police Department.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, gives the mayor the authority to boost pay by $2 per hour for the first year of an officer’s contract and every year after that for three years.

Another dollar is added onto the officer’s hourly pay each year.

Council hopes better compensation will help with staffing shortages at the department.

