Driving and hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

Hearing Loss & Driving with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People across the country are hitting the road and heading home for the holidays. If you have hearing loss, your road trip might look a little different.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four to talk about driving with hearing loss.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Crumble Cookies anticipates opening a gourmet cookie store in Charleston, W.Va.
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston
Four injured; two dogs die after car loses control and drives off interstate
Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood | Flu and RSV
Journey through Parenthood | Protecting kids from the Flu & RSV
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 11/28/2022
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
As Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, Mullins will oversee DHHR’s...
Deputy Secretary of Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders named