Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday.

While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.

City crews quickly arrived with chainsaws to cut the tree up.

We spoke with a man who’s lucky he and his family didn’t get hurt. He said it was his wife’s vehicle, and he was getting ready to use it to take their daughters to dance practice.

