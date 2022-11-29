First Warning Forecast | Storm system quickly sweeps through

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride recently, and that trend will continue over the next several days. Tuesday was quite warm with temperatures well into the 60s under decent sunshine much of the day. However, clouds increased during the mid-afternoon hours and are a signal of another storm system set to sweep through the area. This will bring showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, along with gusty winds and a rapid drop in temperatures throughout the day on Wednesday. Quieter weather returns for Thursday and Friday before rain chances quickly return for part of the weekend and beginning of next week.

Cloud cover continues increasing Tuesday evening as temperatures fall to the low 50s by midnight. The breeze begins picking up from the south. Most locations remain dry during this time period, except for parts of southeastern Kentucky, which may see a few sprinkles or light showers.

Overnight, showers are likely, and a few storms are also possible with continued strong and occasionally gusty winds. Temperatures actually rise to the upper 50s by sunrise.

Showers continue Wednesday morning, then rain exits and the sky rapidly clears Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures sharply drop to the 40s for the afternoon as winds remain gusty from the west.

The wind slowly relaxes Wednesday night, and temperatures fall to the mid 20s into Thursday morning under a clear sky.

Thursday afternoon stays mostly sunny but chilly with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

More sunshine is expected on Friday, but high temperatures jump back to the upper 50s for the afternoon.

Passing showers are likely on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. However, it will be a mild rain as afternoon temperatures still get to near 60 degrees.

Sunday turns mostly sunny while staying dry. Another chill-down is likely as high temperatures only rise to the upper 40s.

Rain chances then return Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures near 60 degrees both days.

