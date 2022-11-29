Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according to court documents.(wsaz)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month.

Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands.

Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according to court documents.

Investigators say three people told police they saw Pelfrey start at least two wildfires.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry said the fire burned more than 500 acres near Mary and Plymale Ridge.

Pelfrey’s bond was set to $5,000.

Pelfrey posted bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 21, 2022.

