Portsmouth City Council amends zoning proposal

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Members of Portsmouth’s City Council have been working toward a new zoning map. A map proposed in February divides the city into nine different districts. On Monday, councilmembers discussed and agreed upon what could be the final amendments to the zoning codes that will apply to addiction treatment facilities and recovery housing.

“We are removing the limitation of one facility for every 15,000 members of the population,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

Dunne says that new recovery housing units and addiction treatment facilities will only be allowed to operate in two of the city’s districts: the Corridor District and the Industrial Flex District.

“We are also going to be the only city in the state of Ohio, that I am aware of, that will require mandatory certification either through OMAS, through CARF standards, or through Ohio Recovery Housing standards,” Dunne said.

He said many facilities in Portsmouth already receive these kinds of certification. However, this will make at least one of those certifications mandatory to operate in the city.

“We are going to enforce a standard of care, and I would also like to see the city continue a moratorium until we have a better idea of what is taking place,” Dunne said.

Councilmembers will have a chance to vote on these amendments at the next meeting in two weeks. They will also have the opportunity to discuss a potential extension of the moratorium.

