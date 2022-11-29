Rock Hill Local School District | students dismissed following bomb threat

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Students in Pre-K through 12th grade were dismissed early Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to the Rock Hill Local School District.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells WSAZ.com detectives and deputies are investigating the threat.

No other information has been released.

Several threats toward the Rock Hill Local School District have been made over the past couple weeks leading to lockdowns, evacuations, and early dismissals.

Collins Career Center students will remain at the Career Center until the end of the school day and will be brought home at that time, according to school officials.

