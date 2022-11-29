World weather run amuck

Planetary weather patterns influencing our winter climate
In this July 18, 2011 photo, icebergs shed from the Greenland ice sheet float near Ilulissat, Greenland. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)(Brennan Linsley | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather across America…the sea and the hemisphere has been nothing short of bizarre the past year. From violent floods to suffocating heat waves and from record breaking hurricanes to crop stifling droughts a trend set more than 50 years ago is becoming more commonplace. In the WSAZ winter weather special Tony’s job was to set the table for the winter ahead. See how on a planet whose weather is evolving, predicting the future state of the atmosphere is all the more complex!

