16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with recent bomb threats made toward the Rock Hill School District, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The girl, who’s a Rock Hill student, faces four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic.

Investigators say the school district received four separate bomb threats -- the first on Nov. 16 and the most recent on Wednesday. They say the suspect would use fake names to open an account on a virtual private network and then send the message through social media. The suspect would then delete the fake account.

“The threats were posted over a social media page that was sent to certain other students. These students would report that they had received a text message from a person they didn’t know. Our Suspect would send threats and claim that there was a bomb in a particular building, or bombs in multiple buildings,” according to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was taken to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

“This has been a trying time for all involved,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in the release. “The safety of our schools is a top priority, and I am very proud of my staff as well as the Administration and Staff of the Rock Hill School District.”

