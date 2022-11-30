16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district

16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district(WDBJ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with recent bomb threats made toward the Rock Hill School District, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The girl, who’s a Rock Hill student, faces four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic.

Investigators say the school district received four separate bomb threats -- the first on Nov. 16 and the most recent on Wednesday. They say the suspect would use fake names to open an account on a virtual private network and then send the message through social media. The suspect would then delete the fake account.

“The threats were posted over a social media page that was sent to certain other students. These students would report that they had received a text message from a person they didn’t know. Our Suspect would send threats and claim that there was a bomb in a particular building, or bombs in multiple buildings,” according to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was taken to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

“This has been a trying time for all involved,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in the release. “The safety of our schools is a top priority, and I am very proud of my staff as well as the Administration and Staff of the Rock Hill School District.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

George Wagner IV found guilty
George Wagner IV found guilty
Wagner and three other members of his family were all indicted on capital murder charges in the...
PIKE COUNTY MASSACRE TRIAL | George Wagner IV found guilty
Kroger donates 10 turkeys to foodbank for every Marshall touchdown
Kroger donates 10 turkeys to foodbank for every Marshall touchdown
A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday afternoon has closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 52, just...
Part of US 52 shut down after tractor-trailer crash