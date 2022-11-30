Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot.

“I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said.

Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw an arrow had been fired into her house.

“I couldn’t figure out where it came from,” she said. “It had the little three-blade looking prongs on it. It could’ve really hurt.”

The arrow hit close to her bedroom window.

Several homes are located higher on the hillside behind her house. She suspects the arrow was intended for a deer.

Moore says she won’t become too irate unless this happens a second time. She hopes this serves as a reminder to hunters to think before they shoot about where their arrow could end up.

“The hunters really need to know how to aim if they’re going to be hunting with a bow and arrow like that,” she said. “If it hit somebody, it would’ve really done some damage.”

Moore called the police and reported the incident.

