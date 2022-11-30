Arrow found shot into house

A woman is asking people to think about where an arrow could end up before they fire.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot.

“I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said.

Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw an arrow had been fired into her house.

“I couldn’t figure out where it came from,” she said. “It had the little three-blade looking prongs on it. It could’ve really hurt.”

The arrow hit close to her bedroom window.

Several homes are located higher on the hillside behind her house. She suspects the arrow was intended for a deer.

Moore says she won’t become too irate unless this happens a second time. She hopes this serves as a reminder to hunters to think before they shoot about where their arrow could end up.

“The hunters really need to know how to aim if they’re going to be hunting with a bow and arrow like that,” she said. “If it hit somebody, it would’ve really done some damage.”

Moore called the police and reported the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity; store temporarily closed
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

Officers recognized during Huntington Police Department hiring ceremony
Officers recognized during Huntington Police Department hiring ceremony
Herd holiday celebration held
Herd holiday celebration held
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Nov 29
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Nov 29
W.Va. Del. Moore Capito announces 2024 gubernatorial bid
W.Va. Del. Moore Capito announces 2024 gubernatorial bid
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested in gas station raid