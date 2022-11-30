Bobcats rack up MAC awards

By Ohio Bobcats Sports Information
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND— With head coach Tim Albin earning Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year, redshirt junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke earning MAC Offensive Player of the Year along with the Vern Smith Leadership Award and redshirt freshman Sieh Bangura earning MAC Freshman of the Year, the Ohio football program was recognized 13 times in the 2022 All-MAC and Specialty Awards. 

“I am beyond honored to receive this award. It represents a lot more than just me; it represents the team, staff an entire organization’s journey. I am very fortunate to have a staff that thinks independently but it always working toward a common goal. All coaches are molded from their past experiences and coaches. I have been blessed to have played for, worked under and alongside the best in the game of football. I was very fortunate to have known and worked for Coach Solich for over 25 years. He has been instrumental to not only my family, but my career and core beliefs in football and coaching,” said Albin. “I want to recognize Ms. Julie Cromer and President Hugh Sherman for giving me and and my staff the opportunity to continue working for Ohio in the greatest profession in the world.” 

Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) also earned All-MAC First Team Offense recognition along with sixth year offensive lineman Hagen Meservy (Tulsa, Okla.) and graduate student wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (Brecksville, Ohio). Redshirt junior wide receiver Keegan Wilburn (Nelsonville, Ohio) represented the Bobcats on All-MAC First Team Specialists. Freshman kicker Nathanial Vakos (Avon, Ohio) is representing the Bobcats on the All-MAC Second Team, earning offensive recognition as a placekicker. In addition to his Freshman of the Year title, Bangura (Bowie, Md.) also earned All-MAC Third Team Offense recognition.

Redshirt senior defensive end Jack McCrory (Springfield, Ohio), redshirt senior linebacker Keye Thompson (Barberton, Ohio) and graduate student safety Tariq Drake (Leavittsburg, Ohio) earned All-MAC Third Team Defense honors.

Ohio plays Toledo this coming Saturday in the MAC Championship game.

