Christmas at Walker Creek Farms and Cabins

Christmas at Walker Creek Farms & Cabins
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you need a holiday getaway to relieve the stress of Christmas, Walker Creek Farms and Cabins can help.

Daniel and Misty Tanner, owners of Walker Creek Farms and Cabins, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday preparations.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

Turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week
Learning Another Language with Cabell County Schools
Learning a new language with Cabell County Schools
Mountain Movers Theatre Company's Production of "A Christmas Carol"
Mountain Movers Theatre Company to hold production of “A Christmas Carol”
Teays Valley Tuesdays Tavern Bread 11/29/2022
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods