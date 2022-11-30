Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission.

The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel.

With that money gone, the city’s Department of Planning and Development has stepped in under the direction of Mayor Steve Williams.

The Department of Planning and Development was able to identify $125,000 in emergency solutions grant funds to provide to the city mission for its cold weather shelter, according to officials.

The city mission’s cold weather shelter opens Thursday, Dec. 1.

City leaders released the following statement Wednesday, “This is another example of Mayor Williams’ longstanding commitment to partnering with our community agencies to address Huntington’s societal challenges. In this instance, we are addressing our unsheltered population and ensuring that they have a warm place to sleep at night during the winter. City officials have been having conversations with Huntington City Mission for weeks, and at the mayor’s direction, the city’s Department of Planning and Development was able to identify $125,000 in emergency solutions grant funds to distribute to the city mission for its cold weather shelter.”

City Mission to open as cold weather shelter this season despite rumors

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.