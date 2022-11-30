Deaf Santa event coming up at Mountwest CTC

Here’s how you can help
Here's how you can help
By Cody Wilson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While jolly Ol’ St. Nick is a familiar face to most children, what if your child is deaf or hard of hearing?

The American Sign Language program at Mountwest Community and Technical College answers that question with their annual Deaf Santa event.

Organizers say the event is in its 14th year. What started as a simple breakfast with Santa at Golden Corral has grown into an interactive morning with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who sign to deaf and hard of hearing children.

This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Children and their families are fed breakfast, can do crafts, and get a gift from Santa Claus.

The Mountwest ASL program tells us that donations come from all around the region and they can always use more help from the community.

If you would like to make a monetary donation or help in some other way, contact Leigh Ann Brewer, the Mountwest ASL coordinator, by sending email to brewer13@mctc.edu or calling 304-710-3432.

