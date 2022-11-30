DHHR announces structure changes, hiring freeze

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Additional changes as a result of an organizational study of the West Virginia DHHR were announced Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR is centralizing the reporting structures of the staff who work in the job functions of Finance, Management Information Services, Human Resources Management and Purchasing. Finance staff in each bureau and office will report to Tara Buckner, DHHR’s Chief Financial Officer; technology staff will report to Shaun Charles, DHHR’s Chief Information Officer; purchasing staff will report to Warren Keefer, Director of the Office of Administration; and all human resources staff will report to Angie Ferris, DHHR’s Director of the Office of Human Resources Management.

DHHR has also instituted a temporary hiring freeze.

Positions of critical need will still be filled, but requests to hire must be approved by the respective Deputy Secretary and sent to the Office of Human Resources Management for review and final approval by the Secretary.

“DHHR has important work to do to help the residents of West Virginia,” said Crouch. “We strongly believe that these organizational changes are steps in the right direction, and we will continue to make wise decisions going forward. By getting the right people in the right places, we continue the critically important work of the Department to meet the needs of both the people and the State of West Virginia.”

The McChrystal Group conducted the study at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week
Learning Another Language with Cabell County Schools
Learning a new language with Cabell County Schools
Mountain Movers Theatre Company's Production of "A Christmas Carol"
Mountain Movers Theatre Company to hold production of “A Christmas Carol”