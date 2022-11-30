Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers.

All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane.

Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area.

The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50 a.m.

Further information has not been released.

