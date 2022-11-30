Driver indicted following crash that killed 8-year-old, injured 11-year-old

The case was presented to the Carter County Grand Jury and an indictment was recently issued.(Kentucky State Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman has been indicted by a grand jury following an accident that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old.

Kentucky State Post 14 responded to the single-vehicle accident on January 24, 2021.

The driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, has been formally charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and murder.

According to Kentucky State Police, Hodge is accused of traveling eastbound on I-64 at a high rate of speed during inclement weather and under the influence of a controlled substance.

Troopers say an 8-year-old in the vehicle was ejected when Hodge’s lost control of the SUV, hitting an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The 8-year-old was unrestrained at the time of the crash, troopers report.

An 11-year-old also suffered serious injuries during the crash.

Hodge was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in Beckley, West Virginia and transported to the Southern Regional Jail.

She will be held for extradition back to Kentucky.

