Kroger donates 10 turkeys to Facing Hunger Food bank for every Marshall touchdown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall football players are warming up their muscles, not by throwing passes, but by tossing turkeys at Facing Hunger Food Bank.

“We donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by Marshall on the gridiron this year,” said James Menees, Kroger corporate affairs manager. “Kroger threw in extra, so an even 500 turkeys we’re donating to the food bank, who will then distribute them to those in need in the footprint.”

With one turkey for every household, that’s 500 households getting a turkey. That could add up to thousands of people being fed.

“It’s the holiday season and we want to make sure everyone enjoys their holiday and has a meal on their table,” said Menees.

The players helped unpack the boxes that will be distributed to families in a few days.

“Anytime you can be a part of a cause that’s bigger than you, it’s just very important and very special,” said Marshall linebacker Elias Neal.

In a community that loves Herd football so much, the players love to come out and see fans outside the stadium.

“It means the most,” said Neal. “These are the people that we play for, that we work so hard for to impress on Saturdays, just to be able to show face and see me outside of a helmet I feel like that’s a big deal.”

The turkeys should be going out to families some time next week.

