Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers was arrested for two counts of transporting a controlled substance into the state and two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Rodgers was taken to the South-Central Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page, “This is a major win again for Jackson County in the continued effort to keep drugs away from our children.”

