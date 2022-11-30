Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers was arrested for two counts of transporting a controlled substance into the state and two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Rodgers was taken to the South-Central Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page, “This is a major win again for Jackson County in the continued effort to keep drugs away from our children.”

Rodney Rodgers was taken to the South-Central Regional Jail. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.