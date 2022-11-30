Man arrested after deputies find meth, cocaine inside home
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing drug charges after deputies more than a pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of powder cocaine at his home.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Rodgers was arrested for two counts of transporting a controlled substance into the state and two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Rodgers was taken to the South-Central Regional Jail.
The sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page, “This is a major win again for Jackson County in the continued effort to keep drugs away from our children.”
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.