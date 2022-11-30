Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening.

Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI.

Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US Route 19.

He struck two vehicles before a colliding head-on with a Summersville PD vehicle.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The investigation is still underway.

Eads is currently awaiting arraignment in Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.