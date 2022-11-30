New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term.

Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on.

One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near the U.S. 35 exit right off of Interstate 64. He said the stop would be the third in the county. It would help truck drivers along the highway and hopefully bring in hotels and restaurants.

“I will contact all the local steak chains, restaurants that you can imagine, their corporate offices, bring them here to Putnam County,” Deweese said.

He said the tax revenue could open up funds to build up the northern part of Putnam County for families.

“If we get something like that, then we can have better ball fields for the north side of the river, a turf field or something even as magnificent as Valley Park,” Deweese said.

Another project Deweese said he supports is to bring phone service and internet service to rural parts of the county.

“The rural areas, Route 34 North which is Red House Hill, Steel Ridge which is on around from Cross Creek, and Route 34 South which is towards Hamlin,” Deweese said.

The projects to bring internet and phone service are already in the works, but Deweese said he plans to move them along, including a project that would bring running water to the 328 customers who still do not have it.

Deweese said the Jim Ridge Phase Two project will help get running water to the Red House area.

“That is going to bring water to 63 more customers out there,” Deweese said.

While Deweese said infrastructure is his first concern, he also hopes to bring economic growth to the north side where he said needs improvement.

One of those projects, the truck stop, he said will alleviate the amount of tractor-trailers at the other two stops. With the volume of trucks that travel on U.S. 35, the stop would give them a place to sleep.

