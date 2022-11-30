Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants

The safety grants will go toward improving safety and security measures.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - School safety remains at the forefront of many minds, following violent situations that have unfolded at schools across the country.

To help improve safety in the classroom, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 million in grant funding is going toward school districts throughout Ohio.

“We’re super grateful and thankful that two of our schools were awarded $100,000 each,” South Point Local School District Superintendent Sam Gue said.

Hundreds of K-12 schools across more than 50 counties, including Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs counties, have been awarded up to $100,000.

These funds are a part of DeWine’s K-12 school safety program, which helps schools with physical security expenses like new security cameras, automatic door locks, and public address systems. This marks the third round of funding through this program.

“We’re super thankful and excited and really appreciate the governor’s response in helping us through that,” Gue said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles arrested after deadly stabbing
Two minors arrested for murder
Detectives find drugs, child inside hotel room; mother charged
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Crumble Cookies anticipates opening a gourmet cookie store in Charleston, W.Va.
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston

Latest News

Commissioner-elect Steve Deweese said building infrastructure is his main concern.
New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county
Deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting
Deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting
City Council amends zoning code
Portsmouth City Council amends zoning proposal
Governor DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants
Governor DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants