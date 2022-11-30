Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants

OHIO (WSAZ) - School safety remains at the forefront of many minds, following violent situations that have unfolded at schools across the country.

To help improve safety in the classroom, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 million in grant funding is going toward school districts throughout Ohio.

“We’re super grateful and thankful that two of our schools were awarded $100,000 each,” South Point Local School District Superintendent Sam Gue said.

Hundreds of K-12 schools across more than 50 counties, including Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs counties, have been awarded up to $100,000.

These funds are a part of DeWine’s K-12 school safety program, which helps schools with physical security expenses like new security cameras, automatic door locks, and public address systems. This marks the third round of funding through this program.

“We’re super thankful and excited and really appreciate the governor’s response in helping us through that,” Gue said.

