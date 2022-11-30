Part of US 52 shut down after tractor-trailer crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday afternoon has closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 52, just outside of the village of New Boston, dispatchers say.

While no injuries were involved, the tractor-trailer’s load spilled over the westbound lanes. Nothing hazardous was reported.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman reports that the eastbound lanes are closed, too. He said the closure is expected to last about three hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. after the semi hit a concrete barrier wall.

The driver refused treatment at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.