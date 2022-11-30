Portsmouth to celebrate 90th anniversary of Spartans’ greatest victory

Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory
By Joseph Payton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The brick and mortar of Spartan Municipal Stadium holds nearly a century of football history. Originally known as Labold Field, it was home to the Portsmouth Spartans.

“The Spartans really help tell the story of the early NFL when smaller towns like Portsmouth could field really good teams,” said Andrew Feight.

Feight is Shawnee State University’s Director of the Center for Public History. He has worked tirelessly to help digitally archive old newspapers to help preserve Portsmouth’s rich history. Along the way, he has learned a lot about the Portsmouth Spartans and their incredible victory over the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 4, 1932. That game is now know as ‘The Iron Man Game’.

“Coach Potsy Clark played the same 11 men the whole game; offense, defense, no substitutions and they defeated the Packers 19-0,” Feight said.

It was a highly anticipated matchup that drew an estimated crowd of 13,000 people. Feight says the stadium likely only held 7,000.

“There would have been people on the flood wall watching the game. The National Guard was called out to help manage the crowds and the traffic. Probably the biggest day in football history in Portsmouth, Ohio,” Feight said.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Spartan enthusiasts will celebrate the 90th anniversary of ‘The Iron Man Game’. A brand new sign will be unveiled at the stadium at 12:30 p.m. and Spartan memorabilia will be on display at Stadium Lunch immediately following. Feight hopes that it will spark a renewed interest in Spartan history that will help preserve the old, deteriorating stadium.

“We’ll be able to raise additional funds to fix it up and ensure that it continues to such a historical place in our community,” Feight said.

