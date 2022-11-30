Refurbished items could save you big bucks this holiday season

Many refurbished items have warranties and return policies
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With inflation hitting a 40-year high and hovering near 8%, many Americans will look for ways to save this holiday shopping season.

Lucas Gutterman, with U.S. Public Interest Group, said one way to trim your spending budget is by purchasing refurbished items.

Gutterman said shoppers can expect to save about 20% if you buy a newly issued item that has been refurbished. For items that were released in the past, you can expect to save an additional 10% every year that the produce has been available.

He added that buying refurbished has the added bonus of being really good for the planet.

Before you buy refurbished, Gutterman offered several tips:

  • Expensive cameras and phones are good candidates for refurbished purchases
  • Avoid fragile items that could be damaged in shipping, like TVs
  • Avoid items that touch your skin, such as headphones
  • Research companies before purchase to make sure they are legitimate
  • Look for one-year warranties on purchases
  • Check return policies before you buy

Gutterman said retailers like The Store, Back Market, or Gazelle are reputable websites that certify their refurbished items and ensure they are genuine. He also mentioned some big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart offer refurbished items from their websites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity
Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing
George Wagner IV found guilty
George Wagner IV found guilty
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn