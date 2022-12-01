FDA may change blood donation policy

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration...
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy, away from blanket assessments toward individual risk-based donor screening.

In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned risk-based screening for HIV.

The FDA didn’t offer further details, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported the changes would let more men donate blood.

Potential male donors who have had a new male sexual partner in the past three months would be asked more specific questions about their sexual activity.

Depending on their answers, according to the paper, they might be allowed to donate blood.

The current policy requires men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
The case was presented to the Carter County Grand Jury and an indictment was recently issued.
Driver indicted following crash that killed 8-year-old, injured 11-year-old
6 arrested in gas station raid
6 arrested, 14 at large after police raid Par Mar store tied to drug activity
A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday afternoon has closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 52, just...
U.S. 52 back open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
Suspicious package detected at US embassy in Madrid after Ukraine embassy blast
Prince William addresses fans outside Boston City Hall on Wednesday. He and Kate are visiting...
Prince William makes remarks in Boston
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash