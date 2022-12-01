Former councilman convicted of shooting man, to be sentenced next month

Former councilman convicted of shooting man, to be sentenced next month
Former councilman convicted of shooting man, to be sentenced next month(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell and Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Councilman was found guilty Thursday of a shooting that paralyzed a man in 2019, a Cabell County Circuit Court official said.

After a jury trial that started earlier this week, Tom McCallister was found guilty of one count each of malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The jury got the case after closing arguments Thursday morning.

McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West Huntington.

McDowell was paralyzed in the shooting but died in October. Charges did not change after McDowell’s death, and a judge ruled the death was not be mentioned during testimony.

McCallister’s bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 23.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead in Huntington shooting
Man dead in Huntington shooting
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
16-year-old girl arrested in bomb threats toward school district
The case was presented to the Carter County Grand Jury and an indictment was recently issued.
Driver indicted following crash that killed 8-year-old, injured 11-year-old
A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday afternoon has closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 52, just...
U.S. 52 back open after tractor-trailer crash
A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead in Gallia County, Ohio.
Man dies in late night crash

Latest News

Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding
Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding
Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding
Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding
Samuel May and Arnold Hiller have been charged with concealment of a deceased human body.
Man charged in connection with body discovered inside freezer pleads not guilty
Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, West Virginia, was charged with distribution and display to minor...
Man arrested for sending inappropriate messages to middle school students