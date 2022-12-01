Former councilman convicted of shooting man, to be sentenced next month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Councilman was found guilty Thursday of a shooting that paralyzed a man in 2019, a Cabell County Circuit Court official said.

After a jury trial that started earlier this week, Tom McCallister was found guilty of one count each of malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The jury got the case after closing arguments Thursday morning.

McCallister stands convicted of shooting and injuring Ronald McDowell in April 2019 in West Huntington.

McDowell was paralyzed in the shooting but died in October. Charges did not change after McDowell’s death, and a judge ruled the death was not be mentioned during testimony.

McCallister’s bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 23.

