Friday temperature rebound

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday afternoon’s chill saw temperatures barely make 40 degrees as meteorological winter (December thru February) came in for a fresh cold feel. A few days ago highs had made it into the 60s with a touch of spring in the air. The tendency for short lives weather changes will hold well into mid-December offering brief chill downs followed by quick warm-ups. A apptern like this favors rain showers over snow when fronts arrive though there are signs snow could fly finally by next weekend. Time will tell!

Friday will dawn with a red sky and frosted temperatures in the 20s (30s on hills that face the south wind). The day will see partial sunshine though an increase in afternoon clouds will muddy up the sky in time for an orange sky twilight. Highs will soar back into the 50s and even get close to 60 on a stiffening afternoon south wind.

By Friday night and Saturday morning some rain showers will cross the region to be followed by stiffening winds in the afternoon which will dry the ground out. Highs in the 50s in the morning will be replaced by 40s in the afternoon then 20s at night. Sunday will see ample sunshine with highs back down in the 40s.

The see-saw temperature pattern will linger thru next week with Tuesday rain showers and perhaps, just maybe, snow showers of consequence by next weekend.

